“Very close” – Journalist reveals Man United look set for agreement with 22-year-old midfielder

Javi Guerra of Valencia celebrates (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly very close to an agreement with Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra, according to sources in Spain.

Journalist German Munoz has told El Chiringuito that Man Utd are “very close to reaching an agreement with Javi Guerra,” before adding: “The player has always prioritized renewing with Valencia but wants a strong sporting project.”

Guerra has impressed during his time in La Liga and now looks like he could be about to make the step up in his career with a move to the Premier League.

See below for the information from Munoz as he suggests things are progressing well for the Red Devils to agree a deal with Guerra…

? "El Manchester United está muy cerca de llegar a un acuerdo con Javi Guerra". ? "El jugador siempre ha priorizado renovar con el Valencia pero quiere un buen proyecto deportivo". ?? Información de @german_ml23 pic.twitter.com/MLOa5U2NVj — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 23, 2025

This is similar to what has also been claimed in recent days by Calciomercato correspondent Daniele Longo, though this has not yet been backed up by anyone in the British press.

Javi Guerra linked with Manchester United, but how much truth is there to the rumours?

It is not yet clear how reliable these reports are, as it’s often the case that similar speculation can fizzle out.

If no UK-based journalists or outlets with contacts at United are reporting the same as these, then it may perhaps be that these briefs are intended to put pressure on Valencia to offer the player a new deal on the terms he wants.

If United’s interest was genuinely that advanced, you’d expect to hear about it from someone at United’s end as well, but that’s yet to materialise.

We were previously informed of Arsenal and Aston Villa showing a strong interest in Guerra, and it makes sense that Premier League clubs would monitor him, though those clubs never went any further with their interest.

What’s being claimed now, however, is that United have actually held talks and are close to an agreement, whereas the truth is probably closer to what we were previously told about Arsenal and Villa, which is that this is simply a player the club have monitored and have some admiration for.