Arsenal & Tottenham could tempt midfielder into transfer U-turn

There’s been a new update on the future of Bayern Munich defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha, courtesy of Christian Falk on CF Bayern Insider.

It seems that Palhinha’s preference this summer is to stay at Bayern, even if he’s likely to attract suitors after a lack of playing time at the Allianz Arena.

The Portugal international only joined Bayern from Fulham last summer, but things haven’t really worked out for him so far.

Falk says Palhinha still wants to give Bayern another try, though he could be tempted to accept the right offers if they come in.

It’s felt that Arsenal and Tottenham, who clubs playing in the Champions League, could fall into that category for Palhinha.

Joao Palhinha linked with Premier League return with either Arsenal or Tottenham

Palhinha has shown his quality in the Premier League in the past, but it remains to be seen if he makes much sense as a priority for Arsenal.

The Gunners have already signed Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard in that position this summer, so perhaps Spurs would be more realistic for Palhinha.

After all, it doesn’t make much sense for the 30-year-old to leave Bayern over a lack of playing time if he’s only going to end up in a similar situation at the Emirates Stadium.

Tottenham, however, look in need of reinforcements in midfield and would surely be tempted by a proven talent like Palhinha.

Palhinha at odds with Bayern

Falk’s report also makes it clear that Palhinha is currently at odds with Bayern over his future.

Decision-makers at the Bavarian giants clearly want to cash in on the player if possible, and it will be interesting to see who ends up winning this battle.

Palhinha would surely do well to accept that he’s not wanted at Bayern and that it would be better for him to try getting his career back on track somewhere else.