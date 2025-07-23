“Prepared to accept” – Chelsea in club-to-club talks as major transfer looks increasingly likely

Jorrel Hato in action for the Netherlands against Germany (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly look to be making good progress on a potential transfer deal for highly-rated Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are now in official club-to-club talks over signing the talented young Netherlands international, who can play centre-back and left-back.

Meanwhile, Hato himself is also said to be prepared to accept personal terms on a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

See below for Romano’s post on X, formerly Twitter, as the reliable Italian journalist provides an update on another exciting Chelsea transfer saga in a summer that has already seen them sign Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens and Liam Delap…

?? EXCL: Chelsea have now made official club to club contact with Ajax for Jorrel Hato as next top priority! ?? Hato, understood to be keen on the move and already prepared to accept personal terms at #CFC. Negotiations ongoing with very good relationship between clubs. pic.twitter.com/4XPomaNDlM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2025

Romano said: “EXCL: Chelsea have now made official club to club contact with Ajax for Jorrel Hato as next top priority! Hato, understood to be keen on the move and already prepared to accept personal terms at #CFC. Negotiations ongoing with very good relationship between clubs.”

Jorrel Hato another exciting signing for the future for Chelsea

Hato is still only 19 and looks like he has a big future ahead of him, though it’s not yet clear what his best position is.

The teenager has shone as both a central defender and a left-sided full-back, so it would be interesting to see Chelsea’s plans for him.

CFC could arguably do with an upgrade on the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah, and Benoit Badiashile in central defence, while Wesley Fofana’s injury record isn’t the best.

They could probably also do with more options at left-back as well, though, with Marc Cucurella not always the most reliable performer, even if he has improved as his Chelsea career has gone on.

If Chelsea land Hato they’ll be bringing in yet another elite talent for this promising long-term project of theirs.

The west London giants really are stockpiling some of the best young footballers in the world, so Hato could be confident of getting a good chance to play and develop if he made the move there.