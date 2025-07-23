(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are ‘increasingly certain’ that they will sign Luis Diaz this summer.

The Colombian international is understood to be open to seeking pastures new.

This follows a sensational season with the Reds, as the left winger registered 25 goal contributions to help fire the club to a 20th English top-flight title.

Bayern can offer Luis Diaz more than Liverpool

Liverpool, it seems, have a decision to make – provided that Bayern can stump up the funds to meet their asking price.

That still remains a serious question, given that the Merseysiders are understood to be looking for a fee above the £70m mark for the former FC Porto attacker.

Christian Falk reports that the Bundesliga champions are prepared to reach €70m [£60.7m] plus add-ons with their third bid – a figure that still falls short of Liverpool’s expectations.

“Bayern Munich are increasingly certain that they will sign Luis Diaz in the end,” the Bundesliga insider exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“Now, it’s just a question of money between the Bundesliga champions and Liverpool. The Bavarians already had two offers turned away; the first being €52m [£43.3m] and the second being €67.5m [£58.5m]. But now, Bayern are in negotiations directly with the Reds. They want to find a way to get the deal over the line; they don’t want to have to make another offer, which could be rejected – they’re determined to find a solution.

“FC Bayern are completely clear with the player: they want to give Diaz a four-year contract earning €14m [£12.1m] gross per year. I’ve heard that he’s only earning €2.7m [£2.3m] net at Liverpool – so it’s much, much lower than what he could be earning in Munich.

“This is one of the reasons why he wants to join Bayern Munich, as he feels he would be better appreciated. As we know, appreciation for footballers is at least partly always tied to money.”

Why Liverpool are unlikely to accept Bayern offer

Don’t forget that Liverpool first signed Diaz for a package totalling £50m (£37.5m up front plus £12.5m in bonuses).

On that basis, it’s hard to imagine sporting director Richard Hughes sanctioning a sale that would only see Liverpool make a £10m profit.

Given that a move for potential successor Rodrygo would likely require Arne Slot’s men to commit over £70-80m themselves, any figure received from Diaz’s sale must enable them in such efforts.

With that in mind – don’t be surprised to see Bayern Munich rebuffed in their latest attempt to prise Luis Diaz out of Anfield.

How long does Diaz have left on his Liverpool contract?

The 28-year-old is contracted at Liverpool until the summer of 2027.

As such, the Merseysiders aren’t under any immediate pressure to sell in the current window. That said, this does, perhaps, present their best chance to secure maximum value for the wide attacker.

