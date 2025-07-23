Bayern Munich are currently unlikely to be concrete suitors for Rodrygo this summer.

The Bavarian giants and Liverpool have been closely linked with the Brazilian international.

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to allow the versatile attacker to depart the Bernabeu in the current window.

Rodrygo is not a top target for Bayern Munich

Christian Falk now reports that Bayern Munich are increasingly certain they’ll sign Luis Diaz from Liverpool.

However, as the head of football at the BILD Group rightly points out – the Bavarians were equally confident they would beat the Merseysiders to Florian Wirtz’s signature.

A sudden twist in this transfer story may yet still be on the cards. In which case, Max Eberl and Bayern’s recruitment team may need to turn their focus elsewhere.

One name that they would be sure to appease the club fanbase would be that of out-of-favour Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.

“Max Eberl is under pressure to perform in the transfer window. Afterwards, the bosses are set to come together to debate whether the window was a good one or not for FC Bayern,” the Bayern insider exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“So, Bayern are really, really sure they’ll sign Luis Diaz, but they were also really, really sure they’d get Florian Wirtz. So, another disappointment of this scale for a top target would be seismic and really ramp up the pressure for Eberl.

“If they fail to sign Diaz, they’d need a really big name to get the media and supporters back on side and praising their efforts in the window. At that point, a name like Rodrygo would help. But, at the moment, he’s still not a target on the list for Bayern Munich. It’s just the wish of the fans.”

A path clears for Liverpool and Premier League transfer

In the meantime, and assuming all goes to plan with FC Bayern’s pursuit of Diaz, Rodrygo faces an uncertain future.

By all accounts, the Brazilian would be keen to stay put in the Spanish capital and make the most of his long-term contract (expiring in 2028).

It’s also worth factoring in the still fresh reality of Xabi Alonso’s arrival at the club. Of course, it won’t have escaped the player’s notice (nor Liverpool’s) that he was under-utilised at the FIFA Club World Cup, racking up only 92 minutes out of 540 available.

It may be early days, but Alonso has yet to show a willingness to play the forward in his favoured left wing position.

All of which points to the increasingly likely possibility of Rodrygo seeking pastures new – perhaps with Liverpool, should Luis Diaz make an exit this summer.

