Ezri Konsa in action for Aston Villa against Tottenham (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly considering Aston Villa central defender Ezri Konsa as another option to strengthen at the back this summer.

The Reds have had a busy transfer window so far, bringing in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez, while Hugo Ekitike should be next, as per the Athletic and others.

However, there is also the worrying situation regarding the lack of a new contract for key defensive player Ibrahima Konate.

The France international could be heading towards leaving on a free transfer next summer, while Liverpool might also be forced to consider bids for him this year.

According to Galicia Press, Konsa is one option for Liverpool to replace Konate if he ends up making the move to Real Madrid.

Ezri Konsa could be a smart signing on the cheap for Liverpool

The report suggests that Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is the priority for LFC in that position, but Konsa could be a cheaper Plan B.

The 27-year-old England international has been with Villa since 2019 and has always been a pretty solid and reliable performer.

It could be that Konsa would represent smart business by Liverpool, though one imagines some of their fans would rather see the club aim a bit higher.

Konate is arguably up there with the very best defenders in Europe, and even if Konsa is a strong performer at Premier League level, he’s probably not in quite the same category as someone like Konate.

Konsa has been recommended to Liverpool

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside recently, former Liverpool man Stan Collymore suggested that Konsa could be a good option for Arne Slot’s side.

“Ibrahima Konate is not what Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah are to Liverpool in terms of importance. If they were to lose him, it would pinch a little bit. But that’s all it would do,” Collymore wrote.

“I think there are better defenders around the world that Liverpool could unearth and will unearth. And if Konate doesn’t want to sign and commit to what is a very healthy Liverpool wage structure, then let him go.

“Would Guehi be a like-for-like replacement? No. But the beauty with Guehi is that he comes in and he is a versatile option across the defence. And he’s also very much a player that is a very good club man. He’s going to be a solid 7/10 and play plenty of games all through the season.

“But I am surprised that a team like Liverpool aren’t looking at Ezri Konsa in this situation, given Aston Villa’s PSR woes.”