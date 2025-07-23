Official: Liverpool announce Hugo Ekitike signing in deal that could reach €95m

Hugo Ekitike posing with his Liverpool shirt (Photo from Liverpool FC)

Liverpool have officially announced the signing of Hugo Ekitike in a deal that could reach €95m if certain add-ons are triggered.

The Reds have confirmed the arrival of Ekitike on their official site this evening, while Fabrizio Romano has clarified details about the structure of the package being paid to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 23-year-old Frenchman looks like an exciting signing, giving Liverpool a much-needed upgrade on Darwin Nunez as their main centre-forward.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be excited to see Ekitike in action as soon as possible, but will he prove value for money after such a big investment?

?? OFFICIAL: Hugo Ekitike joins Liverpool from Eintracht Frankfurt on six year contract. €80m fixed fee, €10m easy add-ons and €5m difficult add-ons as package for the French striker. One more for Arne Slot. ?? pic.twitter.com/gWl5UxM4DK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2025

Responding to the official announcement, Romano posted about Ekitike’s fee, saying: “OFFICIAL: Hugo Ekitike joins Liverpool from Eintracht Frankfurt on six year contract. €80m fixed fee, €10m easy add-ons and €5m difficult add-ons as package for the French striker. One more for Arne Slot.”

How the Hugo Ekitike transfer saga unfolded

It’s fair to say Ekitike was wanted by a number of big clubs this summer, so LFC have done well to win the race for his signature.

CaughtOffside were recently informed of Manchester United’s interest in Ekitike, while Romano also stated that the feeling at Eintracht Frankfurt was that the Red Devils could try rivalling Liverpool for the deal.

Christian Falk also reported on Eintracht Frankfurt wanting as much as €100m for Ekitike, so Liverpool have done well to get that price down a bit.

Going further back, Romano also told us about Chelsea being keen on Ekitike, but it’s now confirmed that he’ll be lining up at Anfield next season.

Ekitike to replace Nunez at Liverpool?

Nunez has struggled in his time at Liverpool, and he’s likely to be on his way out this summer.

Ekitike’s arrival all but cements that, while clubs are already lining up to try to get a deal done for Nunez.