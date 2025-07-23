(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s chances of signing another marquee forward to go along with Hugo Ekitike have been talked up by one of the most reliable reporters on the club.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo, with Foot Mercato claiming that talks have opened with the player regarding a possible move to Anfield.

The Premier League champions’ hopes of landing the 24-year-old have been helped by an assurance from German football expert Christian Falk that Bayern Munich aren’t actively targeting the Brazil international at the moment, and speculation over a potential swoop by Arne Slot’s side seems to grow by the day.

Liverpool could be at ‘front of the queue’ for Rodrygo

Lewis Steele – a trusted source on all things Liverpool – spoke to The Anfield Wrap in Hong Kong during the Reds’ pre-season tour to the Far East, and he discussed where things currently stand with a rumoured pursuit of Rodrygo.

The journalist said: “That’s a really interesting one because it seems like he could be on his way out of Real, and I think Liverpool would be front of the queue if he does.

“The guy that I speak to in Madrid, everything he told me about the Trent [Alexander-Arnold] saga ended up being right, so I’ve no reason not to trust him. He’s said Liverpool are keen.

“There’s no direct talks yet but they’ve definitely lodged an interest with his agent. If that’s the case, then it’s gonna be an interesting one to watch, because he’s still a young and very talented player. I don’t know how much he’d cost; that’s the problem.”

Could Liverpool plausibly sign Rodrygo this summer?

Liverpool’s summer spending is set to surpass £250m once Ekitike’s transfer is formally completed, and with speculation ongoing over a potential big-money swoop for Alexander Isak, one might wonder where the Reds’ ceiling is when it comes to their expenditure.

Some high-profile exits from Anfield are being expected, with Luis Diaz and Federico Chiesa among those who could move on from Merseyside in the coming weeks, and such sales could yet free up sufficient funds to make a proper push for Rodrygo.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro – his international teammate who also played alongside him at Real Madrid – has previously hailed the forward as a ‘star’ who is also ‘one of the most complete players of his generation’; considerably praise from a man who won five Champions Leagues at the Bernabeu.

If Liverpool are to sign the 24-year-old, he mightn’t feature regularly in his usual right-sided role due to the consistent brilliance of Mo Salah, but his ability to play anywhere across the forward line could see him carve out a starting berth either on the left or through the middle.

It’s a transfer pursuit which still seems to be in its early stages, if anything is to come of it, but that it’s even been talked up by reliable reporters as a viable move is indicative of the Reds’ pulling power in 2025 after romping to the Premier League title last season.