(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester City are eager to keep hold of one long-serving player this summer, despite reports of a verbal agreement on a potential exit.

Ederson is now the second longest-serving player in Pep Guardiola’s squad, having joined eight years ago, although he’s currently poised to leave in the next 12 months as his contract expires next June.

Galatasaray are hopeful of snapping up the 31-year-old for a knockdown price of €3m (£2.6m) and have made an offer to that valuation (L’Equipe), with the Cityzens continuing to be linked with a potential reunion with Burnley’s James Trafford.

Man City desperate for Ederson to stay

On Wednesday afternoon, Sky Sports News reporters Dharmesh Sheth and Lyall Thomas claimed that Man City want the Brazilian goalkeeper to remain at the Etihad Stadium, despite the Turkish club reportedly having a verbal agreement on personal terms with his agent.

The Premier League side haven’t received any approach from the Istanbul outfit and don’t want Ederson to leave, with the 31-year-old recently insisting that ‘my future is here’ and dismissing reports of a summer exit as ‘99% fake news’.

Ederson could still have plenty more to contribute at Man City

City’s number 1 isn’t exactly on the verge of retirement, and he was still their go-to option between the sticks for most of last season, so it’s quite understandable why they wouldn’t want to lose him this summer, even with less than a year remaining on his contract.

The Brazilian has become synonymous with the most glorious period in the club’s history, having been at the Etihad for all six Premier League titles that Guardiola has won, as well as being an integral part of the treble-winning side of 2022/23.

Like the team as a whole, perhaps he hasn’t been at his best over the past 12 months, but he still has time on his side to achieve further silverware in Manchester.

Ironically, Burnley are interested in Stefan Ortega amid City’s links with buying back Trafford (Sky Sports), and while the English youngster could become a pillar of the team for a good decade or so, Guardiola would surely hate to lose his first- and second-choice goalkeepers in the same summer.

It remains uncertain whether or not Ederson will remain at the Etihad by the end of August, but it seems quite clear that his employers won’t let him leave without doing everything in their power to convince him not to depart for Galatasaray.