"All up for sale" – Fabrizio Romano names four Man United players who are surely leaving

Manchester United players on the pitch with their families
Manchester United players on the pitch with their families (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly made all four of Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia available for transfer this summer.

Fabrizio Romano says these four players are all up for sale in this transfer window, though he’s also provided a clarification on Harry Maguire’s situation.

While Garnacho, Antony, Sancho and Malacia have been left out of Ruben Amorim’s squad for Man Utd’s pre-season tour, that’s because they’re not part of the club’s plans.

Maguire’s lack of involvement for the moment is due to personal reasons, however, and nothing to do with leaving Old Trafford, according to Romano in the post on X below…

Romano posted: “Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia all left OUT of Manchester United squad for pre-season tour. Harry Maguire also not with the team but only due to personal reasons, he will be back soon. Sancho, Garnacho, Antony and Malacia all up for sale.”

Can Manchester United end the summer transfer window strongly?

United have done well to add Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha to their team this summer, but more work is surely needed.

The Red Devils have other areas that need strengthening before the start of the new season, and one imagines that player sales will be key to help fund further deals.

Mason Mount, Alejandro Garnacho, and Antony celebrate for Manchester United
Mason Mount, Alejandro Garnacho, and Antony celebrate for Manchester United (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

It makes sense that flops like Antony and Sancho are being made available, and fans will hope the club manage to find buyers.

Will anyone gamble on Man United misfits?

There aren’t many United players who’ve covered themselves with glory in recent times, but Antony did show glimpses of getting back to his best during a loan spell at Real Betis last season.

Sancho also showed some potential during his loan at Chelsea, even if they ultimately decided not to keep him.

We’ll now have to see if anyone is prepared to make these unconvincing performers top targets in the weeks ahead.

