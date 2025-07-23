(Photo by Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)

Manchester United have an opportunity to sign Benjamin Sesko in this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils have been particularly keen to overhaul a forward line that struggled to deliver in the 2024/25 campaign.

Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, and Joshua Zirkzee collected 21 Premier League goals between them last term. New boys Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo registered 35 goals by comparison.

Manchester United can sign Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko

Christian Falk now reports that United could take advantage of Arsenal’s decision to focus on signing Viktor Gyokeres.

Former RB Leipzig employee Christopher Vivell is keeping a close eye on the situation. However, Ruben Amorim’s men will still be required to fork out a significant fee to enter the negotiating table.

“When one door closes, another opens! Arsenal have withdrawn their pursuit of Benjamin Šeško, which creates an opportunity for Manchester United,” the Bayern transfer news expert exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“The Red Devils weren’t in the front row for the club and player. However, there’s a key executive involved in all of this – Christopher Vivell, United’s head of scouting. He’s previously worked for RB Leipzig, and he’s now supporting the potential deal. Vivell’s also been watching the situation develop since April. He was at the match between Leipzig and Wolfsburg to scout Šeško again.

“The striker (22) is still very, very young. He can leave with a good offer; I think Leipzig are willing to talk if they receive a fee closer to €70m [£60.6m].”

The high price tag is not without justification; Sesko was one of the deadliest finishers in the Bundesliga last term, amassing 13 top-flight goals (and 21 in all competitions).

Players League goals Goals in all competitions Minutes per goal (all competitions) Benjamin Sesko 13 21 155.14 Bruno Fernandes 8 19 259.57 Amad Diallo 8 11 250.72 Alejandro Garnacho 6 11 324.36 Rasmus Hojlund 4 10 332.2

* Benjamin Sesko stats compared to Manchester United’s top scorers & Rasmus Hojlund, via ESPN

To put that into perspective, only Bruno Fernandes (8) and Amad Diallo (8) came close to the Slovakian’s league total in 2024/25.

More Stories about Benjamin Sesko Fabrizio Romano says Man Utd ‘will surely’ complete one signing after Mbeumo Man United ramp up efforts to sign star they have scouted for over three years, player keen to join Arsenal out, Liverpool in: Agent in touch with Reds over transfer of 21-goal demon

Man Utd need a competent striker

Manchester United have made significant strides forward with the signings of Mbeumo and Cunha.

However, the lack of quality firepower through the middle is still a clear need to address in the window.

A goal scored every 332.2 minutes for Hojlund – and 322.28 minutes for Joshua Zirkzee – simply isn’t acceptable for a side with aspirations of breaking back into the top four.

There are better strikers out there than Sesko, of course, but the 22-year-old would represent a marked improvement on his United counterparts.

RB Leipzig would sell to Premier League

RB Leipzig are not ideally placed to obstruct a move for their top-scorer this summer.

Falk goes on to add that the German outfit is looking to bring in over £86m in player sales, which could enable a move to the Premier League for Benjamin Sesko.

“It’s worth noting that Leipzig have to sell players this summer. They have a target to bring in €100m [£86.6m], and they have just two players in this range who can make the club money,” the Bundesliga insider said.

“Xavi Simons, of course, is one such footballer, with the other being Benjamin Šeško. So, it could be that the club has to sell both players in this summer’s transfer window.

“That’s why Manchester United will definitely be an option. Šeško is a fan of the Premier League and is prepared to make this next step.”

Christian Falk’s Fact Files – Šeško door opens for Manchester United