Mika Biereth in action for Monaco against Nottingham Forest in a pre-season friendly (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are understood to be among the suitors for Monaco striker Mika Biereth this summer.

The former Arsenal youngster has been on fire since his move to Ligue 1 midway through last season, scoring a total of 13 goals in 19 games.

Sources with close links to the agents industry have now informed CaughtOffside that Biereth has interest from Premier League clubs.

“Newcastle United, Wolves, Aston Villa and Everton have an interest,” one source told us, which was later backed up by another source.

CaughtOffside were also told that Biereth could leave Monaco for around £40m this summer, which would represent a major profit on the €13m they paid for him just six months ago.

Mika Biereth flopped at Arsenal but could he soon be back in the Premier League?

Biereth struggled to get a look in during his time on Arsenal’s books, but he’s done well to get his career back on track since then.

The 22-year-old now looks like he could surely shine for a number of Premier League clubs, and it would be interesting to see him back in England.

Newcastle already have Alexander Isak up front, but have notably also tried moves for Hugo Ekitike and Yoane Wissa this summer.

That could mean the Magpies want more depth up front, and it now seems Biereth is also part of their thinking.

Aston Villa could do with a striker

Villa, meanwhile, seem keen on the Denmark international amid some doubts over Ollie Watkins’ long-term future.

The Midlands outfit also let Jhon Duran go back in January, so there’s surely room for Biereth to come in and give Unai Emery more depth in attack.

Monaco are clearly keen to keep Biereth, however, so this is a deal that will not come cheap to any suitors in the weeks ahead.