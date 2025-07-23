(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are set to confirm the exit of a young striker after the best part of 15 years at the club.

A number of players who helped the Eagles to FA Cup glory last season are unsurprisingly being linked with moves away from south London, with the likes of Marc Guehi, Daniel Munoz, Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta all reportedly being sought by clubs around England and Europe.

While it remains to be seen whether or not those high-profile names will remain at Selhurst Park, it appears that one youngster is definitely on his way out of SE25.

Palace striker set for permanent move to Austria

In the latest instalent of The Athletic‘s Transfer DealSheet, Matt Woosnam reported that a deal has been agreed which’ll see Palace forward Ademola Ola-Adebomi join WSG Tirol.

The 21-year-old still has a year left on his contract, but an agreement has been reached which’ll see him depart on a free transfer with a sell-on clause attached. He’s due to have his medical with the Austrian Bundesliga club today.

Ola-Adebomi to leave without playing a senior game for Palace

Ola-Adebomi has been with the Eagles since under-8 level but never made a senior appearance at Selhurst Park, having to settle for being an unused substitute for a handful of Premier League and Carabao Cup games in 2023/24 (Transfermarkt).

Previous loan spells at Burton Albion and Beveren saw him feature just 23 times, although he was prolific for Palace’s under-21s last season, scoring 12 goals in 13 games in Premier League 2 (Transfermarkt).

While the Austrian Bundesliga mightn’t be one of Europe’s foremost domestic divisions, his impending move to Tirol will enable him to potentially ignite his career at first-team level against teams with a decent continental standing such as Red Bull Salzburg and Sturm Graz.

The reported sell-on clause would at least allow the south Londoners to benefit financially if Ola-Adebomi moves on in the future, and should he go on to star in central Europe, he could fetch a tidy sum for both his current club and the one he’s about to join.

While his exit now seems to be imminent, Palace fans will be fervently hoping that the likes of Guehi and Eze don’t follow him out the door this summer.