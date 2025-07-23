Wolves club badge (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Wolves are reportedly expected to announce the £18m signing of Jhon Arias from Fluminense in the coming days.

The 27-year-old forward looks set to make the move to Molineux to replace Matheus Cunha, following his departure to join Manchester United earlier in the summer.

Terms have been agreed for Arias to join Wolves in an £18m deal, and it should be official any day now, according to Football Insider.

Cunha’s departure was a major blow for Vitor Pereira’s side, but Arias looks like a decent replacement to give the squad a bit of a boost ahead of the new season.

Jhon Arias expected to seal transfer to Wolves in coming days

Wolves fans will no doubt be excited by the arrival of Arias, and they’ll hope this can indeed be officially announced in the next few days.

The Colombia international doesn’t have much experience playing in Europe, but he looks like someone who can adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

We’ve already seen Arias competing at a high level with his performances for Fluminense at the Club World Cup this summer.

A versatile attacker who can operate centrally or out wide, Arias has a similar playing style to Cunha, so should help the club cope with the blow of losing one of their best players.

Arias contributed double figures for goals in 2022, 2023, and 2024, even if his form dipped slightly in that department in 2025.