Alexander Isak tells Newcastle he wants to leave, Liverpool could sign him even with Hugo Ekitike

Alexander Isak has informed Newcastle he wants to leave (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has reportedly informed the club that he wants to explore a potential transfer away this summer.

This was broken this afternoon by Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, following the news earlier that Isak was not travelling to Singapore with the rest of Newcastle’s squad for pre-season.

There have now been further updates on the Sweden international’s situation, and it’s precisely what Newcastle fans did not want to hear.

See below as Fabrizio Romano has also added his information that Liverpool remain keen on Isak, even with the signing of Hugo Ekitike, whose arrival was confirmed yesterday…

?? Understand Alexander Isak remains a target for Liverpool even after signing Ekitike… but depends on Newcastle. If Newcastle open doors to an exit and #LFC sell Diaz, they can bid after direct contact made 10 days ago. Isak, ??? in concrete talks with Al Hilal so far. pic.twitter.com/jNS7XEp3sI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2025

Romano posted: “Understand Alexander Isak remains a target for Liverpool even after signing Ekitike… but depends on Newcastle. If Newcastle open doors to an exit and #LFC sell Diaz, they can bid after direct contact made 10 days ago. Isak, not in concrete talks with Al Hilal so far.”

Alexander Isak to Liverpool transfer still on

With the signing of Ekitike, it looked like that would surely spell the end of what already looked like a hugely ambitious deal for Liverpool to sign Isak.

However, today’s bombshell update on the 25-year-old pushing to leave Newcastle has surely changed everything.

Romano says LFC remain keen, and it could be that they’ll be able to raise some of the funds for this deal by selling Luis Diaz.

Can anyone stop Liverpool winning the title next season?

Liverpool are arguably already the clear favourites for the Premier League title after such a strong summer transfer window in which Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have joined.

The Merseyside giants also took the crucial steps of tying star duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk down to new contracts.

If they can also end up adding Isak to Arne Slot’s squad, it’s very hard to see how anyone is going to come close to this Liverpool side in 2025/26, both domestically and in Europe.