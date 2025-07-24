Fabrizio Romano explains why Liverpool & Arsenal transfer target is out of club’s pre-season tour

Alexander Isak and Eddie Howe (Photo by George Wood, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is not in the club’s squad for their pre-season trip to Singapore.

The Sweden international has not travelled with the rest of his teammates amid some uncertainty over his long-term future at St James’ Park.

Isak has been strongly linked with Liverpool, and Romano recently claimed on his YouTube channel that the player was keeping that door open, even if the Reds were also working to sign Hugo Ekitike, which is now a done deal.

Charles Watts has also told CaughtOffside that Isak was a dream target for Arsenal, even if a deal never looked particularly realistic.

See below as Romano has now posted about Isak being out of Newcastle’s pre-season squad…

??? Alexander Isak has not travelled with Newcastle to Singapore for pre-season tour. Newcastle insist it’s not due to transfer reason with the striker still nursing minor thigh injury. pic.twitter.com/tj6wBU2CJC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2025

It seems this is clearly not to do with a transfer, with Romano saying: “Alexander Isak has not travelled with Newcastle to Singapore for pre-season tour. Newcastle insist it’s not due to transfer reason with the striker still nursing minor thigh injury.”

Alexander Isak transfer surely impossible for Liverpool

Despite the links with Liverpool, it looks like Isak is not doing anything to push for a move, based on what’s been reported so far.

Still, the 25-year-old is likely to grab a few headlines with these developments, and it will be interesting to see if it develops into anything else.

At the same time, Newcastle will surely do all they can to keep Isak, who will likely prove too expensive for Liverpool.

The Reds have spent a lot of money this summer, though, having brought in Florian Wirtz, Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremie Frimpong.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are closing in on Viktor Gyokeres, as per the Athletic, so it seems unlikely that they’re going to invest big money in another striker.