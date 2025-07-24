Alexander Isak has Chelsea on alert (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Chelsea could reportedly be one to watch in the race to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak this summer, despite strong links with Liverpool.

The Sweden international’s situation is making plenty of headlines today as it’s emerged that he wants to leave St James’ Park.

Craig Hope of the Daily Mail was the first to report that Isak wants to explore a move away from Newcastle, while the Times later added that the 25-year-old had rejected a new contract offer from the Magpies, with Liverpool ready to bid big for him.

Now the Independent are slightly playing down the links with Liverpool, who have just signed Hugo Ekitike up front, with Chelsea mentioned as possibly the most likely option.

Why Chelsea might be best-placed for Alexander Isak transfer

Chelsea have the budget to afford Isak, whereas Arsenal definitely don’t, and they arguably have the need for another signing up front, as LFC have just signed Ekitike and also still have Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz on their books as options in that position.

Still, the report also notes that for Chelsea to enter the race for Isak would mean a major break away from their current strategy and philosophy.

The Blues’ recruitment in recent years has focused almost entirely on signing the best young players for a long-term project.

Isak, by contrast, is already at the peak of his powers, and the Independent suggest he might cost as much as £150m.

Is Isak actually worth the huge transfer fee?

There’s no doubt that, on ability alone, Isak is one of the very finest strikers in world football right now.

Player Total PL goals in last three seasons Erling Haaland 85 Mohamed Salah 66 ALEXANDER ISAK 54 Ollie Watkins 50 Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa 38

However, £150m is a huge sum of money, and the Independent note that some clubs have doubts about forking out quite that much as his fitness record isn’t the best.

Chelsea also already have Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, though the latter of those two can also play in other attacking positions, not just centre-forward.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops and if Newcastle’s asking price is ultimately going to make this impossible for any club, even if Isak himself wants to leave.