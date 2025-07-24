Fabrizio Romano hints Chelsea could sign another big-name attacker alongside Xavi Simons

Fabrizio Romano has some major Chelsea transfer news (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided a major Chelsea transfer update that suggests they could still sign another top attacking player as well as Xavi Simons.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Romano made it clear that Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho remains in Chelsea’s sights.

Even if RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Simons is the priority for now, it seems Garnacho is still someone to watch for Chelsea, according to Romano.

The Argentina international looks likely to be on his way out of Man Utd this summer, so is available, and Romano also claims he’s particularly keen on a move to another Premier League club…

?? Alejandro Garnacho wants Premier League move… and Chelsea remain again attentive to the situation. No club to club talks but still one of the names on the shortlist. Priority remains to advance on Xavi Simons at this stage. ?? ??? https://t.co/ld6TCRavJi pic.twitter.com/z8WWoUMGKK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2025

Do Chelsea need Alejandro Garnacho?

Chelsea have a habit of trying to sign as many of the game’s best young talents as possible, and there’s a case for saying Garnacho comes into that category.

The 21-year-old has shown glimpses of enormous potential at United, even if he’s not been the most consistent.

Still, Chelsea are already so well-stocked in attack it’s hard to see much room for Garnacho if they add Simons to their squad, having already brought in Jamie Gittens in that position this summer.

Chelsea looking to raid Man United again

Chelsea signed Jadon Sancho on loan from United last summer, and it didn’t really work out that well for them.

With that in mind, it’s perhaps easy to imagine CFC having some reservations about bringing in another player who’s struggled at Old Trafford.

Still, they might also feel that Sancho needs replacing, and Garnacho might be able to revive his career at Stamford Bridge, as numerous other players have improved after leaving MUFC.