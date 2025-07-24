Terms agreed: Chelsea target asks current club to let him complete Stamford Bridge transfer

Enzo Maresca smiles during a Chelsea training session (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly already reached an agreement on personal terms with Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues look to be quickly making progress on a potential deal to sign Hato, who has also informed his current club Ajax of his desire to leave and to move to Stamford Bridge.

The Netherlands international, who can play centre-back or left-back, looks like an outstanding young talent who surely has a very bright future in the game.

And it now looks like he could be on his way to Chelsea as he pushes for the move to go ahead, as per Romano’s latest post about the situation on X…

“Chelsea have reached agreement on personal terms with Jorrel Hato and the defender has asked Ajax to leave!” Romano said. “Negotiations advancing to final stages, as fee discussed now is around €40m. Hato informed Ajax management and the manager of his clear desire to join #CFC.”

Jorrel Hato the latest outstanding young talent to be snapped up by Chelsea

Chelsea have done well under their current ownership to hoover up the world’s best young players, and Hato certainly fits into that category.

The 19-year-old also has a good amount of experience under his belt for one so young, however, as he’s already played over 100 games for Ajax, and has six caps for the senior Dutch national team.

Hato may be one for the future, but he’s also surely ready to come in and make an impact straight away in Enzo Maresca’s side.

Hato gives Chelsea options in different positions

As is often the case with the best young players from Ajax, Hato is versatile enough to play at a high level in different positions.

He’s already featured in a lot of games at both centre-back and left-back, and that will be useful for Chelsea next season.

The west London giants could do with upgrades on Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo in central defence, and they could arguably also do better than Marc Cucurella at left-back.