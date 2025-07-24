(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

One rarely-seen Leicester City player has been earmarked for a potential exit from the club less than year after he joined the Foxes.

Just six months ago, the East Midlands club signed Woyo Coulibaly from Parma for £3m (beIN SPORTS), a knockdown price in the modern transfer market, but the Mali international hasn’t had the best of times at the King Power Stadium so far.

Despite being the man who signed him, Ruud van Nistelrooy handed him just five appearances for Leicester, and the full-back’s prospects under Marti Cifuentes don’t appear to be overly promising either.

Coulibaly tipped to leave Leicester after just six months

The 26-year-old failed to even make it off the bench in the Foxes’ 1-0 win over Zalaegerszeg in Hungary last weekend, despite a whole host of substitutions being made in order to give minutes to as many players as possible.

In his review of the match in Hungary, Leicester Mercury‘s Jordan Blackwell wrote: ‘The lack of an appearance for Woyo Coulibaly does not bode well for the full-back. It may be that his City career ends this summer, just over six months on from his January arrival.’

Coulibaly already in danger of becoming a forgotten man at Leicester

The Mali international was effectively discarded by Van Nistelrooy in the spring, having not played since the 4-0 shellacking at home to Brentford in February, when he was uncerermoniously substituted at half-time (Transfermarkt).

The managerial change over the summer appears to have done little to improve his prospects of featuring abundantly for Leicester upon their return to the Championship, judging by his lack of involvement against Zalaegerszeg.

Jake Justin and Ricardo Pereira appear to be ahead of him in the pecking order, and Cifuentes even picked Luke Thomas at right-back and Hamza Choudhury on the other flank in Hungary last weekend.

It could be argued that Coulibaly hasn’t been given a fair crack of the whip at the King Power Stadium if he’s to be discarded after only five appearances, and the club must’ve seen something in him if they brought him to the East Midlands in the first place.

At present, though, it’s difficult to envisage the 26-year-old having much of a role to play for the Foxes in the upcoming campaign.