Cristhian Mosquera already seems to be integrating with a few of his soon-to-be Arsenal teammates, despite the transfer not being officially announced as of yet.

A few days ago, a photo was leaked online which appeared to show the 21-year-old conducting media duties in Gunners training apparel, as sure a sign as any that the deal is as good as done.

According to ESPN, the defender is set to join from Valencia in a £17m transfer including add-ons, and Sky Sports subsequently reported that he’s already in Singapore, where Mikel Arteta’s side are currently on their pre-season tour.

Another online clue suggests Mosquera to Arsenal is a done deal

Another clue has now emerged on social media which appears to effectively confirm that Mosquera is joining Arsenal.

The X account of the Gunners’ official supporters’ club in Malaysia uploaded an image which shows the 21-year-old in Singapore getting his picture taken alongside a few of his fellow Spaniards who are already playing with the north London club.

Mosquera adds to an already imperious centre-back selection for Arsenal

With Mosquera already in the Far East and the transfer now elevated to the status of football’s worst-kept secret, could he potentially make his unofficial Arsenal debut against Newcastle on Sunday?

His impending additon will leave Arteta even more spoiled for choice at centre-back, where he already has an imperious partnership in William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, and Charles Watts told CaughtOffside that the the Gunners are getting him for ‘a very good price for a highly-rated young defender who was being looked at by several other good sides across Europe’.

Even if the youngster isn’t a regular starter initially at the Emirates Stadium, the need for squad rotation should see him enjoy plenty of game-time in the coming season, and ideally he’ll be given plenty of opportunity to impress in the north Londoners’ friendlies prior to the Premier League opener against Manchester United.

All that Arsenal fans are waiting on now is an official announcement from the club, with Mosquera’s acquisition seemingly as good as confirmed after his encounter with Arteta’s Spanish contingent.