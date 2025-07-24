“I didn’t like it” – Declan Rice hits out at Arsenal fans’ reaction to Noni Madueke transfer

Declan Rice and Noni Madueke (Photo by Shaun Botterill, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has admitted he didn’t like a lot of the noise around Noni Madueke’s transfer to the Gunners from Chelsea.

The England international recently completed his switch from Stamford Bridge to the Emirates Stadium, but there were some Gooners who didn’t react well to the deal.

There was notably an anti-Madueke petition that went viral online, while some graffiti popped up near Arsenal’s stadium calling for Mikel Arteta to be sacked at around the same time.

Needless to say, it seems Rice didn’t think much of it, as he’s now leaped to the defence of his new teammate.

Rice and Madueke know each other from England duty, and it’s clear the Arsenal new-boy already has someone backing him and ready to fight his corner.

Declan Rice on Noni Madueke Arsenal controversy

“There’s obviously been a lot of talk around his signing. I didn’t like it, if I’m speaking honestly,” Rice told the Athletic.

“But I know how driven he is. I’ve spoken to him and you’re going to see what he’s about this season. As football players, and players that have played with him, we know the quality he has.”

Rice also backed Madueke to prove people wrong and cause a few surprises in the season ahead.

“He’s so driven, and he’s proven. He wants to prove, and show everyone, what he can do and I think you’re going to see that. There’s a hunger inside his belly,” Rice said.

“When he signed, he had like 10 or 11 people with him — that excitement, it’s a good thing. He’s hungry, He wants to play for Arsenal, and those are the type of players we want. It’s so positive. I think he’s going to shock a lot of people, and I can’t wait for him to come.”

Madueke the latest player to move from Chelsea to Arsenal

Part of the controversy surrounding the Madueke deal may have been the fact that Arsenal have signed so many Chelsea flops in recent years.

Kai Havertz and Jorginho both ended up doing quite well, but even they divided opinion, while there’s no doubt David Luiz, Willian and Raheem Sterling were really poor during their time in north London.

Going even further back, most Arsenal fans probably won’t have very positive memories of the likes of Petr Cech, William Gallas or Lassana Diarra either.