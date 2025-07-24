(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

One current Aston Villa player is seemingly determined to extend his stay at the club.

There has been some speculation in recent weeks as to the future of Lucas Digne, with reports last month that the Villa Park hierarchy could be prepared to accept bids as low as £5m-£10m for the French left-back.

He turned 32 last weekend and is now into the final 12 months of his current contract, although the former Everton and Barcelona man doesn’t seem ready to call time on his spell in the Midlands just yet.

Digne planning to hold contract talks with Aston Villa

According to Jacob Tanswell for The Athletic, Digne ‘plans to hold contract talks soon’ as he seeks to extend his time with Aston Villa.

The Frenchman – who’s been a consistent starter throughout Unai Emery’s reign – came to the club in January 2022 and was often preferred to the considerably younger Ian Maatsen in the starting XI last season.

However, as noted by Birmingham Mail, the 32-year-old is among the higher end of those currently on the Villans’ wage bill – Capology cite his current weekly pay at £120,000, 80% of what joint-top earners Emiliano Martinez, Youri Tielemans and Boubacar Kamara are taking home.

Will Aston Villa reciprocate Digne’s apparent desire for a new deal?

While Digne has seemingly made his stance quite clear, it remains to be seen whether the desire for a contract renewal will be reciprocated by the Aston Villa hierarchy.

Some may question the wisdom of committing substantial resources to a player who’ll turn 33 next summer, is one of the club’s highest earners and has plenty of cover in his position.

Others might feel that the Frenchman’s apparent desire to continue at Villa Park ought to be rewarded with a new deal, particularly given his importance to the team under Emery.

Indeed, Digne was already making a sizeable impression prior to the Spaniard’s arrival, with predecessor Steven Gerrard waxing lyrical over the left-back’s ‘fantastic‘ performances for Aston Villa.

The ball appears to have been placed in NSWE’s court as club and player approach a significant crossroads when it comes to deciding whether or not a new contract is offered.