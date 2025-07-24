Oliver Glasner looks on during a Crystal Palace game last season (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly leading the race to sign Middlesbrough’s highly-rated young midfielder Hayden Hackney.

The 23-year-old has caught the eye in the Championship in recent times, putting in some superb displays for Boro since rising up through their academy.

Palace have endured a bit of a difficult summer so far as there’s been so much speculation about some of their star names leaving for bigger clubs.

Eberechi Eze has been strongly linked with Arsenal, while Marc Guehi has suitors in both Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Palace fans will likely already be making plans to buy Community Shield tickets as they prepare to take on Liverpool at Wembley, but they’d also surely welcome a few new signings.

Latest news on Hayden Hackney’s potential transfer to Crystal Palace

Hackney looks like one to watch, with a report from TBR Football stating that the Eagles are confident of landing the youngster.

The report suggests Boro look prepared to lose Hackney, with a move to Palace now increasingly likely, even if it’s not all done just yet.

Palace fans will hope this deal can prove to be something of a repeat of when they raided Blackburn Rovers to sign Adam Wharton.

Can Hackney replicate Wharton success at Palace?

Hackney is another talented young English player who lacks Premier League experience, but who looks like he’s ready to make that step up.

Wharton found that transition surprisingly easy, and that decision to sign him from Blackburn now looks like a superb piece of business.

Hackney could be an ideal partner for Wharton in midfield, and may even end up replacing him at some point as Wharton’s fine form means he’s another member of the squad at Selhurst Park to attract links with big clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City.