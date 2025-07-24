Images via Liverpool FC

Leeds United could be in for a notable payday if a fellow Premier League club manage to pull off a left-field signing this summer.

It’s been just over a year since the Whites sold Charlie Cresswell to Toulouse for a reported £4m (The Athletic), although a return to English football has now been mooted for the defender.

Sunderland – who joined Daniel Farke’s side in the top-flight arrivals hall in May – have been linked with a swoop for the 22-year-old, having been impressed by his performances in England’s European Under-21 Championship triumph last month, and another notable suitor has now emerged.

Leeds could benefit if Liverpool sign Cresswell

According to GIVEMESPORT, Liverpool could be eyeing a surprise move for the centre-back, who was the subject of multiple scouting missions from the Merseyside outfit last season, although there’s no ‘active move’ from the Reds for him at this stage.

If the Premier League champions were to bring Cresswell back to England, though, it could also have positive repercussions for Leeds.

As per Leeds United News, Toulouse have set an asking price of £18m on the defender, with the Whites inserting a 15% sell-on clause when he left for the Ligue 1 side in July 2024.

Seven-figure windfall would soften Leeds blow over selling Cresswell

If Liverpool were to sign the 22-year-old for the aforementioned figure, it’d see the Whites benefit to the tune of £2.7m – not a huge amount in today’s market, but potentially enough to tip the scales if the Yorkshire side were to fall narrowly short with a bid for a transfer target of their own.

The club’s decision to sell him a year ago was met with scorn from many of the Elland Road faithful, and even though Farke’s side later won promotion, the defender’s performances in France and for his country will have amplified fans’ frustrations over his departure.

As per FBref, Cresswell ranked among the top 10% of centre-backs in Europe’s five main leagues last season with his match averages for non-penalty goals and xG (0.1 and 0.11 respectively), shots taken (1.11), touches in the attacking penalty area (1.94) and aerial duels won (3.4).

His career has undoubtedly been on an upward trajectory since leaving Leeds, as reflected by the Premier League champions’ reported interest in him.

Whites fans may perhaps wonder what might’ve been if he’d stayed at Elland Road, but if a return to English football results in a seven-figure windfall for the club, at least some benefit may ultimately come from letting him leave in the first place.