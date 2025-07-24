Insider reveals Liverpool star’s agent held key transfer talks before Reds left for pre-season tour

Luis Diaz celebrates Liverpool's Premier League title triumph (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The agent of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz reportedly held talks with the Reds recently as they look for a way out of the club.

That’s according to CaughtOffside columnist Christian Falk via his CF Bayern Insider site, with the German journalist providing an update on Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Diaz.

The Colombia international has been an important player for Liverpool and is surely one they won’t want to lose, but it seems Bayern remain keen on the deal.

The report suggests, however, that Liverpool’s asking price could be an issue as they want £70m, while Bayern don’t want to pay more than £65m.

Luis Diaz sale could be linked to Alexander Isak deal

Posting on X earlier today, Fabrizio Romano suggested that the Diaz sale could help LFC afford the ambitious potential signing of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak…

?? Understand Alexander Isak remains a target for Liverpool even after signing Ekitike… but depends on Newcastle. If Newcastle open doors to an exit and #LFC sell Diaz, they can bid after direct contact made 10 days ago. Isak, ??? in concrete talks with Al Hilal so far. pic.twitter.com/jNS7XEp3sI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2025

“If Newcastle open doors to an exit and #LFC sell Diaz, they can bid after direct contact made 10 days ago,” Romano said in his post.

It’s certainly hard to imagine the Isak signing would be affordable without a player sale or two, while Arne Slot could also end up with too many attacking players.

Hugo Ekitike has just joined, and there’ll surely need to be more movement out of Anfield, with Darwin Nunez looking like another likely candidate to be sold.

Should Liverpool risk selling Luis Diaz to Bayern?

Diaz could be a key player for Bayern, and he might end up being one Liverpool regret letting go.

The 28-year-old has always been pretty consistent during his time on Merseyside, and he had one of his best seasons last term as he hit 13 league goals to help the Reds win the title.

If Ekitike ends up being a hit, and Isak does indeed join, then perhaps Diaz won’t be too badly missed, but it’s certainly far from being a no-brainer, so the club would do well to fight hard to get the fee they want.