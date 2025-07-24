“If I had it my way…” – Liverpool star drops major exit hint as he plans talks with club

Harvey Elliott has been discussing his Liverpool future (Liverpool FC)

Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott has hinted he may need to hold talks with the club over his future this summer.

The England Under-21 international joined the Reds from Fulham a few years ago, arriving with the reputation of being one of the best young players in the country.

However, aside from a few moments, it hasn’t quite clicked for Elliott at Liverpool, and he doesn’t look to be guaranteed a regular place in Arne Slot’s starting line up.

Clubs such Aston Villa, Brighton, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund have shown an interest in signing Elliott this summer, as CaughtOffside previously reported.

Nothing has happened with this deal just yet, but Elliott has now dropped a major hint that he might need to be “selfish” and think about leaving for more playing time.

Harvey Elliott speaks honestly about his Liverpool future

Speaking to The Anfield Wrap, Elliott admitted to some uncertainty about his LFC future as he suggested he’d like to meet with the club for talks.

“Look, if I had it my way, I’d be here for the rest of my career, it’s as simple as that, I love everything about the club,” Elliott said.

“But at the same time I kind of need to be selfish with myself and see what’s best for me.

“I have big ambitions. I want to go to the World Cup. I want to keep being successful as a player.

“I think it’s still something I need to review. I need to have a talk with everyone, really and review the situation because we’ve had many new players come in, so whether it blocks the path for me I’m not sure, it’s something I need to decide and have a look at.

“My main focus is here now. At the moment I’m here for the season, as far as I’m aware, unless if anything changes, we have a busy pre-season, it’s non-stop, I need to make sure I’m focus on that and just be ready for everything.”

Liverpool might need player sales after so much spending

It’s easy to see Liverpool now needing to sell some squad players after so much spending that has seen Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez join, while Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi also continue to be linked.

The Merseyside giants will need to balance the books, so any fans looking for how to get Community Shield tickets may need to prepare themselves for watching a very different set of players in action at Wembley.

There are clearly doubts over Elliott, and others like Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate are also facing uncertain futures.

Diaz has been linked with Bayern Munich, while Konate is in the final year of his contract and attracting interest from Real Madrid and others.