(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Jorge Mendes is already doing his utmost to find a new club for one player who until recently was on Wolves’ books.

The Portuguese agent has brought a number of his clients to Molineux over the past decade and represents four members of Vitor Pereira’s current squad – Jose Sa, Matt Doherty, Goncalo Guedes and Fer Lopez.

He’s also the representative of Nelson Semedo, who’s currently a free agent after the expiry of his contract in the Black Country, and the manager effectively confirmed to the Express & Star this week that the 31-year-old is highly unlikely to remain with the Old Gold.

Reports from Italy suggest that the Portugal defender could soon be on his way to Serie A.

Mendes offers Semedo to Juventus

According to La Stampa (via Il Bianconero), Mendes has offered the full-back to Juventus, with whom the agent recently brokered a permanent transfer for Francisco Conceicao.

However, while the 59-year-old attempts to secure a move to Turin for Semedo, the Bianconeri are understood to be targeting other right-backs such as Nahuel Molina, Lucas Vazquez and Jonathan Clauss.

What next for Mendes after resurrection at Wolves?

With Mendes on the lookout for a new club for the 31-year-old, it seems certain that the defender has played his last game for Wolves after five years and 182 appearances.

His standing at Molineux was illustrated by him being awarded the club captaincy midway through last season (taking over the armband from Mario Lemina), a reward for his vastly improved performances under Gary O’Neil and latterly Pereira.

Such a status seemed unlikely when he was culpable of all too frequent defensive lapses in the Bruno Lage and Julen Lopetegui days, but it’s to Semedo’s credit that he succeeded in putting that difficult period behind him.

As noted by The Athletic‘s Steve Madeley, the full-back earned a reputation at Wolves as a ‘solid, ultra-professional and low-maintenance’ player who became an ‘inspirational’ presence over the past few months.

It remains to be seen what the future holds in store for him, but with the former Old Gold skipper now a free agent, it leaves Pereira to decide between Doherty, Pedro Lima and Ki-Jana Hoever among his current right-back options.