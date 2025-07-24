Newcastle favourites to sign Arsenal flop

Eddie Howe applauds the Newcastle fans (Photo by Carl Recine/Carl Recine)

Newcastle United are emerging as the favourites to sign Monaco striker Mika Biereth, as CaughtOffside reported yesterday.

The Denmark international has been a hugely prolific scorer during his time at Monaco, and he’s now attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Newcastle and Aston Villa are among the most interested suitors, with the Magpies known to be pushing to strengthen up front this summer.

Having previously tried to sign Hugo Ekitike, there have now been links with other big names like Randal Kolo Muani and Ollie Watkins.

Still, Biereth is also firmly on Newcastle’s list, with Monaco ready to sell the former Arsenal youngster for around £40m.

Mika Biereth to Newcastle?

Biereth has impressed since joining Monaco in January, having also caught the eye at previous club Sturm Graz.

It could now be that the talented 22-year-old will be on the move again, despite failing to make the grade at Arsenal earlier in his career.

The Gunners should perhaps have given Biereth more of a chance, as he could now be about to strengthen one of their main top four rivals.

Newcastle’s summer so far

It’s been a successful summer transfer window for NUFC as they prepare for life back in the Champions League next season.

With that in mind, it was crucial for Eddie Howe to be able to keep hold of his star players like Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, both of whom have been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool.

So far, both players look like staying at St James’ Park, while there’s also been the exciting addition of Swedish winger Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

If they can add Biereth to that front line as well, they’ll be in very good shape going into the new season.