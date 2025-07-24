41-year-old on verge of joining Newcastle United

Newcastle United reportedly look to be closing in on the appointment of Ross Wilson as their new sporting director to replace Paul Mitchell.

Wilson, 41, is said to be on the verge of finalising his move from his role at Nottingham Forest to take over at St James’ Park.

Newcastle fans will no doubt be excited by this news, as Wilson has done some impressive work during his time at Forest.

There have been a host of smart signings made under his watch, with Anthony Elanga probably the most impressive, and he’s now on Newcastle’s books as well following a move from Forest this summer.

Newcastle United rebuilding ahead of new season

Newcastle did well to get back into the Champions League last season, as well as winning the Carabao Cup final with a surprise victory over Liverpool at Wembley.

The Magpies will now be under a slightly different structure as Wilson comes in to replace Mitchell, but overall the club looks to be in good shape.

Elanga looks like a fine signing to give NUFC more options in attack, and the club will be delighted to have held on to key names like Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Isak has been strongly linked with both Liverpool and Arsenal at points, but it never seemed particularly likely that Newcastle would sell their star player, especially to one of their major rivals.

