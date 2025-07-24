Ollie Watkins celebrates with his Aston Villa teammates (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to advance for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins if the price is right.

The Red Devils have held initial talks over signing the England international, according to Ben Jacobs, though Villa’s valuation is currently felt to be too high.

CaughtOffside have previously reported on Man Utd eyeing up Watkins, with Ruben Amorim keen on bringing in players with Premier League experience this summer.

The club’s main signings so far have been Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, along with teenage full-back Diego Leon.

See below as Jacobs reports on Watkins being another United target, even if things have seemingly not advanced much since our reports in the last few weeks…

“Manchester United have held fresh talks over Ollie Watkins. Villa’s £60m valuation currently deemed as too high, but #MUFC prepared to advance things if price drops,” Jacobs posted.

He added: “Villa have no plans to alter their position unless a replacement is found. Nicolas Jackson one player appreciated.”

Is Ollie Watkins the striker Manchester United need?

Watkins has a fine recent scoring record for Villa, and he also managed a total of 19 goals and 13 assists in all competitions for club and country last season.

That surely makes him a significant upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund, whose numbers during his time at Old Trafford have been poor…

Player Games Goals Assists Ollie Watkins 60 19 13 Rasmus Hojlund 60 11 2

Still, Watkins is not getting any younger and clearly won’t be cheap, so this could end up being a bit of a gamble for MUFC.

It’s a difficult market, though, with a lot of big strikers moving already in this transfer window, with Liam Delap and Joao Pedro joining Chelsea, while Hugo Ekitike has joined Liverpool and Viktor Gyokeres is closing in on a move to Arsenal, according to the Athletic.