Sources: Talks expected for Chelsea star to join Euro giants on loan

Raheem Sterling in action for Chelsea (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen have an interest in signing Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea this summer, sources have told CaughtOffside.

The Blues are likely to make major changes to their attack this summer, with an agreement in place with Xavi Simons on personal terms.

This follows Chelsea also signing Jamie Gittens as a new wide-forward option, so there’s bound to be no space for Sterling any time soon.

Leverkusen and Juventus have shown the strongest interest in the former Arsenal loanee so far, but a deal is complicated by Chelsea’s €25m asking price and the player’s high wages.

Our information is that Leverkusen would only be willing to sign Sterling on loan, with a portion of his wages still to be paid by Chelsea.

Talks could take place soon to see if a compromise can be struck, but for now Leverkusen’s interest remains at an early stage.

Can Chelsea offload Raheem Sterling this summer?

Chelsea surely need to get Sterling and other players off their books after so much spending in recent times.

The west London giants have already signed Gittens, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer, following on from the arrivals of the likes of Pedro Neto and Joao Felix last year.

Chelsea have succeeded in offloading Noni Madueke, but it could prove more of a challenge shifting Sterling after he had such a poor loan spell at Arsenal.

Sterling looks past his best despite links with big clubs

Sterling perhaps seems like he should be heading to Saudi Arabia or the MLS at this stage of his career, but he clearly still has admirers in Europe.

At his peak, the former England international was a world class performer, and it’s easy to see why he still has a fine reputation.

Still, Arsenal took a gamble on him last summer and he contributed next to nothing to their 2024/25 campaign, so clubs might be more careful this time around.