(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford has sent a heartfelt message to Manchester United after completing his loan move to Barcelona.

The 27-year-old will spend the 2025/26 campaign at Camp Nou, having managed to secure another temporary exit from Old Trafford, where his prospects of playing regularly under Ruben Amorim appeared slim.

The England international had reportedly been seeking a move abroad this summer, having had a brief spell on loan at Aston Villa last season, and that apparent wish has now been granted.

Rashford sends parting message to Man United

However, despite Rashford seemingly becoming persona non grata at United, he had kind words for his parent club upon his unveiling at Barcelona on Wednesday.

As per Fabrizio Romano (via X), the forward proclaimed: “I don’t have anything bad to say about Manchester United. I think it’s been an important part of my life, I’m grateful… I just wish them all the best and I hope they are successful in the future.”

Rashford faces pivotal season on loan at Barcelona

It’ll be compelling to see how Rashford fares under Hansi Flick in Catalonia, and what his performances at Camp Nou might mean for his United career in the longer-term.

Ever since his phenomenal 30-goal season in 2022/23, which earned him a bumper new contract two years ago, his fortunes have nosedived; and it was damning when Amorim implied a few months ago that the forward ‘doesn’t give the maximum every day’.

There were signs of improvement with a much-needed change of scenery after joining Aston Villa, although a return of four goals in 17 games for Unai Emery’s side doesn’t suggest that the England international is close to rediscovering his best form.

At present it’s hard to see a way back for Rashford at United while the 40-year-old is in the dugout. However, if the Mancunian were to excel at Barcelona, or if there’s yet another managerial change at Old Trafford in the next few months, that could shift the goalposts significantly.

The 27-year-old has been given a massive opportunity to reignite his career with his move to the LaLiga giants. It should be fascinating to see whether he can make the most of it.