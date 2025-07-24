“100% done” – Fabrizio Romano provides details of imminent Arsenal signing, including medical

Fabrizio Romano has some major Arsenal transfer news (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal have a verbal agreement “100% done” for the transfer of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Posting on his official account on X, Romano provided his latest information on how advanced the Gyokeres deal is.

The Italian journalist already previously gave this move his trademark “here we go”, meaning most fans will consider it a done deal, pending an official announcement.

It does indeed seem that we’re almost there, with Romano saying Arsenal and Sporting are now just checking all the legal documents, with a medical to take place afterwards.

See below for Romano’s latest Gyokeres to Arsenal update…

???? Arsenal and Sporting, checking documents with lawyers for every detail of Viktor Gyökeres deal including specific add-ons worth €10m in total. Medical will be booked right after, it was never gonna be on Wednesday. No issues on that. The verbal agreement, 100% done. ?

“Arsenal and Sporting, checking documents with lawyers for every detail of Viktor Gyokeres deal including specific add-ons worth €10m in total,” Romano said.

“Medical will be booked right after, it was never gonna be on Wednesday. No issues on that. The verbal agreement, 100% done.”

Arsenal fans waiting for Viktor Gyokeres announcement

Arsenal fans will be delighted with this imminent deal and will surely now just be eager to see it being officially announced.

The Sweden international looks like an exciting addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad after a stunning record of 97 goals in 102 games during two seasons at Sporting.

Few players in world football can match numbers like that, even if Gyokeres now needs to prove that he can be as prolific as that in the Premier League.

Arsenal’s summer so far

Gyokeres will probably represent the most exciting of Arsenal’s new signings so far, but it’s been a busy and very positive window for the Gunners.

Already confirmed as new arrivals to the Emirates Stadium are Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard, and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

According to BBC Sport, Cristhian Mosquera should also be joining imminently as he’s set to join up with the Arsenal squad for their pre-season tour in Singapore.