Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, speaks to the media (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw struggled with injury problems last season, and he started just four games in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old defender has not been able to showcase his true qualities since joining Manchester United, and his time at Old Trafford has been plagued with persistent injury problems.

Shaw is highly-rated by Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim believes that the England international is a world-class player.

He said (h/t Samuel Luckhurst): “I think Luke Shaw is a world-class player. When he touches the ball, the ability to play one-against-one.”

It will be interesting to see if he gets more opportunities next season. Manchester United have players like Diego Leon, Patrick Dorgu and Tyrell Malacia at their disposal as well.

There is no doubt that the 30-year-old has the quality and experience, but he is availability is a huge problem. Manchester United simply cannot rely on him to start most matches.

Man United must sell Luke Shaw

In addition to that, the player has now been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to hold onto him beyond this summer. If a suitable offer comes, it would be very surprising if Manchester United decided to keep him at the club.

Regardless of his quality, he is an unreliable asset, and Manchester United would do well to cash in on him. Meanwhile, the defender will look to get his career back on track with regular game time as well. It is unlikely that he will get to start every week at Manchester United, given their current options in that area of the pitch.

It would not be a surprise if the 30-year-old decided to move on. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at Manchester United will not appeal to him. With the World Cup coming up next year, he will certainly hope to keep his chances of playing for England alive.