Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, acknowledges the fans after a Premier League match. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in securing the services of the Ajax defender Jorrel Hato this summer.

The 19-year-old is an important target for Chelsea as well, and the Blues are believed to be front-runners in the race to sign him. However, a report via Fichajes claims that Arsenal are not prepared to give up on the signing yet.

They will look to make a strong push for his signature. Then Netherlands International would be a solid long-term acquisition for both teams. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Hato has already agreed on personal terms with Chelsea.

Jorrel Hato is an elite talent

He is capable of operating as a central defender as well as a left-back. His versatility will be an added bonus. Arsenal are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and it is not surprising that they are keen on a talented young defender like him.

They have recently signed Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia, who is a very talented young defender. It will be interesting to see if they can get a deal for the Netherlands international across the line as well.

Can Arsenal beat Chelsea to Hato transfer?

Arsenal are aware of the fact that they will not be able to compete with Chelsea financially, but they are hoping to sell their project to the player and convince him to join the club. They are undoubtedly one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have been fighting for major trophies consistently. On the other hand, Chelsea are in the process of rebuilding.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convince Jorrel Hato to turn down a move to Chelsea and join them instead. Both clubs will be attractive destinations for the young defender. They could help him fulfil his tremendous potential in the near future.