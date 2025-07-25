Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, inspects the pitch. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Aston Villa could look to sell two players this summer in order to balance their books.

They have recently struggled with PSR issues, and finance expert Dan Plumley has suggested that they could look to get rid of some of their first-team players in order to improve the squad this summer.

Emiliano Martinez has been linked with a move away from the club, and Ollie Watkins is thought to be on the radar of top clubs as well. In addition to that, Jacob Ramsey has been linked with a potential move away from the club in search of regular playing time.

Aston Villa are looking to build a squad capable of pushing for Europe regularly and fighting for trophies. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to sell some of their key players in order to improve the side on the whole.

Aston Villa need to balance the books

Plumley revealed on Aston Villa News: “So we’ve seen them do it before, and as I say, everything from the outside looking in suggests that they’re the ones that had the biggest question mark from the numbers that we could see against Premier League PSR, and then of course UEFA have fined them as well recently. “It kind of stands to reason, as we say, that you’re predicting that they’re going to have to get a couple of players out to bring players in if they want to.

Emery needs to keep his best players

Martinez and Watkins have been exceptional for Aston Villa over the years, and losing them would weaken the squad severely. It remains to be seen whether Unai Emery is prepared to sanction the departure of both players this summer.

Ramsey could use a move away from the West Midlands club. He needs to play more often, and his exit would be registered as pure profit on the books as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.