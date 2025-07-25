Emiliano Martinez in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have had a quiet transfer window thus far due to PSR restrictions, and their first big piece of business could be a sale, which is unsurprising given the circumstances.

Aston Villa’s only senior signing so far has been goalkeeper Marco Bizot, who has arrived to be backup to Emiliano Martinez. However, there is a chance that he could be thrust into the starting role, amid continued uncertainty surrounding the future of the World Cup winner.

Martinez, who has been strongly linked with a move away throughout the summer, has been pursued by Man United in recent weeks, although it is now more likely that he heads to the Middle East.

Emi Martinez considering move to Saudi Arabia

According to Clarin (via GOAL), Martinez has received an offer from Saudi Arabia, and he is now becoming increasingly convinced by a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Aston Villa are more likely to accept an offer from here compared to Man United, given that it would mean that they don’t sell to a direct rival in the Premier League. Furthermore, a better financial proposal would also almost certainly come from Saudi Arabia.

It would be a big blow for Aston Villa to lose Martinez, who has been a big player for them since his arrival from Arsenal five years ago. However, it does feel like the time is now for both parties to part ways, although there will be a desire for a decision to be made as soon as possible.

Aston Villa will be keen to start spending money, as they seek to improve their squad ahead of the new Premier League season kicking off in three weeks’ time. Martinez’s sale would allow the cash to be splashed, but for now, he remains at Villa Park.