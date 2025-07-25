A detailed view of a corner flag, which features the emblem of West Ham United (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the former Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.

The striker is currently a free agent, and there have been rumours that West Ham are looking to sign him on a free transfer. However, West Ham fans are quite unhappy with the links with the injury-prone attacker.

Wilson has been linked with Leeds United as well.

Callum Wilson would be a gamble

There is no doubt that Wilson can be a useful player for most teams in the Premier League when he is fit, but his availability is a huge concern. West Ham should be aiming higher if they want to fight for Europe and qualification, and do well in the domestic competitions.

It is no secret that they need a reliable goalscorer, and it will be interesting to see if they can bring in a quality striker before the window closes. Wilson would have been an underwhelming acquisition for them.

Now there are reports from talkSPORT that Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq are interested in signing the former Newcastle striker. It is fair to assume that Saudi Arabian clubs will be able to offer him a more lucrative package, and West Ham fans will certainly hope that they are priced out of a move for the striker.

West Ham need a younger striker with more quality

If Wilson ends up in Saudi Arabia, it could be a blessing in disguise for West Ham. They will be able to move for younger players with more potential. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

West Ham had a disappointing season last year, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They need quality players in order to do well. Graham Potter needs to bring in a striker who can find the back of the net regularly.

They had already struggled to score goals last season, and they have now lost Mohammed Kudus as well.