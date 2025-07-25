Jorrel Hato of Netherlands in action during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Chelsea have made a move for Ajax’s young star Jorrel Hato in line with their plans to restructure their defensive line.

The 19-year-old Dutch defender is notable for his ability to play both in the centre and at left-back. Sources close to the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that the Blues have reached a “verbal agreement” with Hato on personal terms.

Meanwhile, the Dutchman has rejected offers from two Premier League clubs and is ready to sign a five-year contract with Chelsea.

Chelsea need someone like Jorrel Hato

Ajax are demanding €60 million for Hato, while Chelsea are hoping to reduce the asking price to around €50 million. Hato has already made it clear to Ajax that he wants them to accept the offer from Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can wrap up the move quickly. They looked vulnerable at the back last season, and they need to tighten up defensively if they want to fight for major trophies. Signing the versatile Netherlands International would be a wise decision. The 19-year-old could develop into a player for the club in the long term.

Rivals clubs keen on Hato

Meanwhile, rival clubs Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping tabs on Jorrel Hato as well.

Arsenal view Hato as a long-term alternative to Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior. Liverpool, on the other hand, were considering Hato due to the high asking price for Marc Guehi.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to come forward with an offer to sign the player. It is evident that Chelsea are now front-runners in the race, and the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will have to act swiftly.

Hato needs to join a competitive club where he will play regularly, and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.