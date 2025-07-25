Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca looks on (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz, but they have failed with an offer to sign him.

According to a report via Calciomercato, Chelsea have submitted a mind-blowing offer of around €65-68 million for the Turkish prospect. However, the Italian club have no intention of letting Yildiz leave the club.

Chelsea face roadblock in Yildiz pursuit

Chelsea have seen their offer rejected, and it will be interesting to see if they return with an improved proposal. The Turkish attacker is a world-class talent with a bright future, and he is regarded as a future star. The report claims that Chelsea were planning to sign the player as a gift to Enzo Maresca.

Yildiz has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Kenan Yildiz is a tremendous talent

Yildiz managed to register 21 goal contributions last season. He can operate centrally as well as on the flanks. He could be the ideal addition to the Chelsea attack. They need a dynamic attacker like Yildiz, who will add goals and creativity to the side.

He has all the tools to develop into a world-class player, and it is no surprise that the Italian outfit wants to hold onto him. They believe that he could be a star for them in future.

Juventus have not been able to challenge for major trophies in recent seasons, and they need to hold onto elite young prospects like Yildiz if they want to get back to the top of Italian football once again.

Chelsea are certainly one of the wealthiest clubs in European football, and they could offer substantial amounts of money for the young attacker. It will be interesting to see if they can tempt the Italian outfit into selling the player with an absurd offer.