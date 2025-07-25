Chelsea corner flag (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly won the race for the Crystal Palace attacker Jesse Derry, and they have beaten eight clubs to his signature.

The 18-year-old winger was a player in demand this summer, and the Blues seem to have secured his signature. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for them. It will be interesting to see if the Blues can offer him a clear pathway to the first team.

Chelsea have been looking to sign Derry for months.

Chelsea win Jesse Derry race

According to Fabrizio Romano, the player was all set to move to Germany, but Chelsea have now hijacked the transfer. The player will now undergo his medical with the London club later today.

The young attacker is highly rated across the country, and he has a bright future. He could develop into an important player for Chelsea with the right guidance. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the 18-year-old should prove to be a useful acquisition for them. Even though he might not be ready to start for them every week, he could still be a very useful player.

Chelsea could nurture Derry into a future star

Regular exposure in the Premier League could do wonders for the young attacker, and it could help him develop further. He might not get regular opportunities at Chelsea, but it is still an exciting move for the player, nonetheless. Chelsea have a tremendous track record when it comes to grooming young players, and they could help him develop into a top-class attacker in future.

Chelsea have been quite active in the market so far, and they have brought in quality signings. They are looking to improve the squad further before the window closes. They managed to win the Conference League last season, and they have recently won the Club World Cup as well. They will look to fight for major trophies next season.