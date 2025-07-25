Alexander Isak is wanted by Liverpool (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images, Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Alexander Isak’s future has taken a significant twist in the last 24/48 hours, with Liverpool now favourites to have him in their squad for the upcoming 205-26 season. His decision to seek a move away from Newcastle has caused reverberations across English football, and these would only get louder if he moves to Merseyside.

Liverpool have long been interested in Isak, but until now, there had been no window of opportunity. However, that could be about to change, now that he is actively pushing for a Newcastle exit.

Collymore gives reaction to Alexander Isak-Liverpool situation

In his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Stan Collymore has given his thoughts on Isak’s decision to seek a move away from Newcastle, revealing that he can only see the Swedish striker heading to Anfield.

“I can only see Alexander Isak joining Liverpool if he does leave Newcastle, which is now expected. I think this has been something that’s been ongoing probably for 12 months or more. I think the expectation from Newcastle was that it was going to be next season that other clubs were going to bid. A lot of fans will want him to be sold abroad, but it doesn’t work like that. If the player say that they’re going to down tools unless you let me go to this specific club, it’s very, very difficult for the club.

“And of course, clubs do it themselves. So there isn’t a club that doesn’t let it be known a year out, sometimes two years out, that they want a specific player and they’re keeping an eye on them and they say all the nice things for the agent. And if there’s a time and a place in the future that it might happen, we’d be more than willing.

“I think that what it does show, the greater story here is that the top five or six teams in the Premier League have realised now that because the sheer amount of goals that are being created and scored in the Premier League. There are so many goals being scored now that I think that you are, that every team, particularly the top four or five teams, are massively front-loaded in their forward positions.

“With Liverpool, I know that there probably will be some room for Diaz and or Nunez to go. But still, at the moment, if they were to get Isak across the line, you’ve got Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike, and potentially Isak. That’s six top-quality front players.

“So for me, it just says that Liverpool now are realising that if they’re going to stay top of the Premier League, if they’re going to continue to win Champions Leagues, but more importantly, win domestic leagues in the manner that Manchester City have done, they have to accept that Man City, Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal are going to continue to spend as more and more money pours into the Premier League. And I think that FSG have realised that they’ve got to do the same.”