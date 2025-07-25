Joe Gelhardt could be staying at Leeds for next season (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Leeds are looking to be very active in the transfer market this summer, as they continue preparations for their Premier League return. Six signings have already been made, and while more are to come, there is also a desire for some existing players to be moved on – but that will be easier said than done.

In recent weeks, the likes of Junior Firpo and Sam Bryam have left Elland Road, and others could follow. Mateo Joseph has been strongly linked with a return to his native Spain, and another forward player that could leave is Joe Gelhardt.

Gelhardt, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull, is facing an uncertain future at Leeds. He has been expected to leave, although there is a chance for him to remain at the club.

Joel Gelhardt facing uncertain future at Leeds

As per The Yorkshire Post (via The Leeds Press), Gelhardt has chances to remain at Leeds for next season, and according to former player Jermaine Pennant, the 23-year-old should be afforded the opportunity to impress in the Premier League.

“Gelhardt, if he really gets a good run and gets game time, he’s a good prospect,. There could be (a way back for him), 100%. The bigger your squad is, the more depth there is, the better it is for Leeds. He could get a couple of games, absolutely fly in them, and once that confidence is high, you just ride that wave and then the next thing you know, you’re a star. You can’t score, then you can’t stop scoring.”

It remains to be seen whethe Gelhardt does leave Leeds, but if not, he could have chances to stake a claim for a place in Daniel Farke’s squad for the Premier League.