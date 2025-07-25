General view of a corner flag with the Leeds logo. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing the Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner during the summer transfer window.

According to The Athletic, the 30-year-old has impressed with his performances in Germany, and Leeds are keen on securing his signature.

Leeds want Robin Zentner

Zentner was a part of the Bundesliga team of the season as well. It will be interesting to see if Leeds can get the deal done.

There is no doubt that they need more quality and depth in the goalkeeping department, but they have already secured an agreement to sign Lucas Perri from Lyon.

It appears that they are looking to bring in two quality goalkeepers this summer. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the German club for Zentner. He has the quality and the experience to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be a key player for Leeds.

Leeds want quality goalkeepers

According to a report from The Athletic, signing a quality goalkeeper is a top priority for Leeds. They have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they will look to do well in the top flight next season. They need to plug the weaknesses in their team to survive in the Premier League.

Perri and Zentner have proven themselves for their respective teams, and there is no doubt that they have the qualities to do well in the Premier League. Both players will look to hold down a regular starting spot at Leeds if they manage to sign the two players. Competition for places will not only help the players improve, but it will also help Leeds as a team.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops and whether the Whites can get a deal for the Brazilian and the German across the line.

