Liverpool are interested in signing the Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz during the summer transfer window, and they will face competition from archrivals Everton.

The 27-year-old Brazilian has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Liverpool could use more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and Luiz could be the ideal acquisition for them. He played some of his best football in the Premier League with Aston Villa, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to play for a big club like Liverpool.

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Luiz as well.

Multiple clubs keen on Luiz

The transfer to Juventus has not worked out, and they are prepared to sell Luiz for €40 million. According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, Everton and West Ham United are keen on the player as well. It will be interesting to see which of the three Premier League clubs can get the deal done. The reported asking price it’s certainly affordable for them.

Liverpool need Douglas Luiz

Liverpool need someone who can control the game from the deep and provide defensive cover to the side as well. They have been overly reliant on Ryan Gravenberch. Wataru Endo is in his 30s, and Liverpool need more options in that area of the pitch. It will be interesting to see if they can bring the Brazilian back to the Premier League.

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be quite exciting for him. Regular football in England could help him cement. His place placed in the Brazilian starting lineup for the upcoming World Cup as well.

It will be interesting to see if Everton comes forward with an offer to get the deal done. They might not be able to compete with Liverpool financially, but they will be able to offer him regular opportunities.