Luke Shaw of Manchester United appears dejected alongside teammates as they wait to collect their runners-up medals. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has been linked with a move away from the club, and Saudi Arabian teams are keeping tabs on his situation.

According to a report via Daily Mail, the 30-year-old defender is now ready to leave Manchester United and take on a new challenge. The move to Saudi Arabia could be ideal for him at this stage of his career.

Saudi move could be ideal for Shaw

He is entering the twilight stages of his career, and he would be able to pocket a lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia. His time at Manchester United has been marred with injuries, and the Red Devils have brought in the likes of Diego Leon and Patrick Dorgu to improve the left-back slot.

Shaw might not be a regular starter for Manchester United next season, and it makes sense for him to move on. There is no doubt that he is an experienced player with a “lot of quality”, but his availability is a huge concern. Manchester United should cash in on Shaw while he still retains some value.

Shaw has missed over 300 matches for club and country due to injuries since joining Manchester United.

Luke Shaw needs a fresh start

The 30-year-old will look to get his career back on track with regular football in Saudi Arabia. The lower intensity of football in the Saudi Pro League could be ideal for him physically as well.

It will be interesting to see if Saudi Arabian clubs are prepared to come forward with an offer to sign the player. Manchester United need to improve their squad this summer, and they need to get rid of some of their fringe players in order to raise funds. Selling the England international defender could be ideal for them.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.