Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on from the dug out. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has now hinted that the club could surprise the fans with an unexpected transfer decision regarding the futures of some of their fringe players.

Amorim has left four players out of his US tour squad – Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrrell Malacia this summer. All four players have fallen out of favour at Manchester United, and they are expected to leave the club permanently.

Man United quartet linked with exits

Garnacho struggled for regular game time last season, and he needs to play more often.

Sancho was on loan at Chelsea, and they had an option to make the move permanent. However, the Blues decided against it.

As far as Antony is concerned, he was outstanding during his loan at Real Betis, but the Spanish outfit have not been able to secure an agreement to sign him permanently yet.

Malacia struggled with injury problems, and he is no longer an important player for the club.

However, the Manchester United manager has now claimed that the club will only sell the players if they receive a suitable offer matching their valuation. If that does not happen, the players are likely to continue at the club next season. It will certainly be a very surprising decision if Manchester United decide to hold onto them.

Ruben Amorim ready to welcome back outcasts

“There are different reasons for the players [left behind],” said Amorim (h/t Mirror). “Some players have to find a new place to have more space in the team and other players clearly show they want a new challenge and want new teams. “We are just allowing these players to have time to think and to decide. If we reach a point where they have to join the team, they will join the team because they are our players. “I know for a fact, these people, Jason [Wilcox, technical director], Omar [Berrada, chief executive] and the club have a number for these players. If they don’t reach that, they will be Manchester United players, no doubt about that.”

They are unlikely to play for Manchester United next season, and their valuations will only drop further if they sit on the bench at the club for another season.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.