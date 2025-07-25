Newcastle are keen on a move for Benjamin Sesko (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images, Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Newcastle have stepped up efforts to sign a new starting striker, now that Alexander Isak has signalled his intention to leave – amid interest from Liverpool.

It has been a disastrous summer transfer window so far for Newcastle, who have missed out on a number of targets to other Premier League clubs. And with it now expected that Isak will depart, they need to bounce back quickly in order to add reinforcements to Eddie Howe’s squad before the start of the new season.

Yoane Wissa has been strongly linked with Newcastle in recent days, but Newcastle want him and another striker. And after the Isak news, they have turned their attention to Man United target Benjamin Sesko.

Benjamin Sesko opens door to Newcastle move

Sesko, who is reported to have a gentleman’s agreement with RB Leipzig that will allow him to leave for £65-70m, is Newcastle’s preferred target to replace Isak, and according to TEAMtalk, the Slovenia international would be interested in a move to St James’ Park.

Sesko wants to continue his career in the Premier League, and after missing out on a move to Arsenal earlier in the summer, his options are now Newcastle and Man United – and at this stage, the former are favourites to secure his signature.

However, it will not be easy for Newcastle to sign Isak, with the report also claiming that a deal cannot currently be done at the asking price set by Leipzig – this is because of their well-documented PSR problems.

Newcastle have only made one senior signing this summer in Anthony Elanga, and the sales of Lloyd Kelly and Sean Longstaff have helped their situation. However, if they cannot afford to sign Sesko now, they may need to accelerate the departure of Isak, whose exit will also allow two or three more arrivals.