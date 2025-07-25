Dan Burn has spoken on Newcastle teammate Alexander Isak (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images, Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle have been left reeling by the news that Alexander Isak is seeking a move away from the club this summer. The 25-year-old is keen to explore his options, and because of this, he has been left out of Eddie Howe’s squad for the pre-season tour of Singapore and South Korea.

The official line from Newcastle is that Isak has not made the trip due to a thigh injury, which he picked up during the recent camp in Austria. And defender Dan Burn has stuck to this when speaking to the media on the matter.

Dan Burn gives reaction to Alexander Isak developments

As per Football Insider, Burn has asked about Isak upon touchdown in Singapore. He hopes to see his teammate back involved upon their return to the north East.

“He hasn’t trained in the last few days when we’ve been at home as well. He’s been struggling a little bit with a thigh strain he picked up while we were in Austria. Obviously, he’s a big player for us, but we’ve got quality all over the field. Hopefully he’ll be back training soon.

“I think if we lost any player it would upset us, we’re a tight-knit group that’s been together for two or three years now, so any player that leaves it doesn’t help. From our point of view, we’re trying to control what we can control.

“Obviously, we’re looking forward to getting Alex back when he’s fit.”

There is every chance that Newcastle have already sold Isak by the time his teammates return from Asia. His departure, which is most likely to be to Liverpool, would be a massive blow for the Carabao Cup winners, who had been hoping to push on this summer after another excellent season. Instead, it has been a transfer window to forget so far.